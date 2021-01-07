Hard year for business in Columbus 2020: 25 closures, bankruptcies, and struggling businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Small business owners struggled to make ends meet throughout in 2020. Brides canceled their weddings, restaurants and bars were hit by shut-down orders and curfews, and retail stores saw business shift from in-person to online sales.

Most difficult to watch were small business owners who lost their livelihoods as the COVID-19 pandemic swept out of control. Here are 15 businesses that will be missed, and 10 more on the edge — although some, like Dock 580 and the AMC Lennox, have already found new owners and new names.

La Scala Italian Bistro, Dublin

This summer, longtime owner and chef at LaScala, Willi Lalli, died after contracting COVID-19. His son, Nick Lalli, who worked alongside his father as co-owner, took the sad and painful decision to close, after doing everything he could to remain open.

2. Noah’s Event Venue, New Albany

Noah’s Wedding Venue abruptly closed its doors in New Albany in February.

NOAH filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in May of 2019, but in February 2020, a judge and a U.S. Bankruptcy trustee overseeing the case changed it to a Chapter 7 liquidation, Court files state the venue couldn’t accept any more payments or book additional gigs after their filing. However, it was unlikely that customers would receive a refund from NOAH.

3. Dock 580

Dock 580 space has a new name and a new lease of life thanks to Catering by Milo’s.

The wedding venue announced in June that it would close its doors, and that it couldn’t return couples’ deposits. Catering by Milo’s took over the venue in November, and rebranded three spaces: The Juniper is now Revery; The Venue becomes Brick & Mortar; and The Loft turns into Post 4. Instead of Dock 580, it’s now all under the umbrella North Fourth Corridor.

4 & 5. Paper Moon Arts Studio for Children, and Firefly Play Cafe

In May, Paper Moon Arts Studio for Children and Firefly Play Cafe both announced they would not be able to reopen due to loss of business resulting from Ohio’s Stay-At-Home orders. Both businesses cited financial hardship as the reason they shut their doors.

6. AMC Lennox shuts. Phoenix Theatres takes over management

The former AMC Lennox Town Center didn’t shut its doors for long, after rescue by Phoenix Theatres.

The former AMC Lennox Town Center movie theater shut its doors, but Phoenix Theatres leapt in quickly to re-open the venue in December. AMC announced the closure of the Clinton Township theater near Ohio State’s campus late November, where the 24-screen movie theater is a longtime fixture.

7 & 8. Firefly American Bistro in New Albany, and The Table in Victorian Village

In May, the owners of Firefly Bistro in New Albany announced on Facebook they were closing for good. Kathleen Perrine, one of the owners, says because they are debt-free, taking a risk simply wasn’t worth it. The Table in Victorian Village closed as well, and its owners said they intended to sell to the right person. Even though they weren’t opening to the public, The Table was still doing carryout until further notice.

9. Art Van Furniture

In March, Michigan-based Art Van Furniture shuttered all its locations across the country, a move that impacted about 5,500 employees across five states.

“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” company spokeswoman Diane Charles said in a statement.

The retailer’s sole Central Ohio location had opened a year before 1551 Gemini Place with a high-profile opening celebration attended by Cindy Crawford and Nigel Barker.

10. Traxler Printing

In September, Founder and CEO of Traxler Printing Zachary Traxler knew he couldn’t sustain the business any longer.

“I’ve spent a third of my life building this company, creating jobs for this company and for this community and having it all go away based on a pandemic was really difficult,” Traxler said.

A few of Traxler’s employees created a small printing company called InkLine.

11- 15: The following businesses are listed as “permanently closed” on their Yelp pages:

Spagio, Grandview Heights; Cafe Phenix Bistro, Downtown; Buckeye Chili and Smokehouse, Downtown; Tastings — A Wine Experience; Madison-USA, Short North.

16. Pier 1 Imports

FILE – This June 15, 2005, file photo shows a Pier 1 Imports store in Dallas. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam, File)

In February, home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection. The company, founded in 1962, had been struggling with increased competition from online retailers.

17-25. Guitar Center, Macy’s, GNC, Sur La Table, Ruby Tuesday, Stein Mart, Lord & Taylor, Sizzler, California Pizza Kitchen

Although these chains may still have business open in Columbus, they’ve all been hard-hit by the pandemic, and the way it’s changed shopping and dining habits.