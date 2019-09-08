Happy National Grandparents Day!

Sunday, Sept. 8 is National Grandparents Day when many people honor grandmother and grandfather with gifts or spend time with them doing various activities.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 10: Kyly Clarke, wife of Michael Clarke kisses his grandfather as Michael Clarke of Australia reaches his century during day two of the First Test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval on December 10, 2014 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Here are 15 ways to celebrate your grandparents in Central Ohio, according to National Church Residences First Community Village.

COSI – The Center for Science and Industry offers activities for both kids and adults. Learn about scientific concepts and methodologies, interact with exhibits, and stop by the planetarium.

Columbus Commons – Columbus Commons offers great entertainment including food, an area for picnicking, and a carousel on the grounds

Columbus Museum of Art – The museum features a "Wonder Room" that lets children play and learn about art. Admission is free museum on Sundays.

Easton Town Center – Easton is a great place for children and adults offers opportunities for shopping, great restaurants and entertainment venues like a dine-in movie theater, a stand-up comedy club, an arcade, and an improve theatre.

The Book Loft – Any grandparent who's a bibliophile will love this sprawling bookstore located in Columbus's beautiful German Village district. Featuring 32 rooms on multiple floors of a historic building, The Book Loft offers thousands upon thousands of new and used books in diverse genres.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens – Nature lovers will certainly want to take a stroll through this conservatory, one of the crown jewels of Columbus. Blooms and Butterflies and Topiaries at the Conservatory are two of the must-see exhibits.

North Market – If you're looking for the perfect daytrip that will let you sample a host of delicious local dishes, heading out to the North Market should be at the top of your list. Some of the delectable possibilities include BBQ, ice cream, sushi, donuts, fresh fish, fresh fruit, pretzels, and coffee.

Arena District – If the little ones aren't with you and you're looking to have a nice evening out, the Arena District offers a wide variety of opportunities. Some of the great places for food and drink include Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar, Half Pint Columbus, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, Ted's Montana Grill, and A&R Music Bar.

Short North Arts District – This district has an abundance of restaurants, bars, art galleries, and unique shops that will make your Grandparents Day outing one to remember. Stop by Big Fun to find some great toys of yesteryear, head over to Rocket Fizz for some sodas and candy, then pop into Marcella’s for pizza and wine.

Ohio History Center – On Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. you can visit the Ohio History Center, a museum, library and archive of Ohio’s amazing history. Admittance for kids is only six dollars and for seniors is only ten, so be sure to put this one on your to-do list!

The Topiary Park – Created to honor and emulate pointillist Georges Seurat’s “A Sunday Afternoon on the Isle of La Grand Jatte,” this beautiful garden sits on the grounds of a former school for the deaf and features sixty-seven unique hedge sculptures. Art and nature lovers will certainly want to give them a look!

Wyandotte Winery – After a long day of keeping the kids entertained it might be time for something to help you unwind, and the Wyandotte Winery can definitely provide. In addition to their selection of wines, appetizers and pizza are also available.

Hollywood Casino Columbus – Want to try your luck and see if you can strike it rich? Head on down to the Hollywood Casino. Along with all the games you can take part in, they also have regular musical guests, trivia nights, and more!

Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum – This museum located on the Ohio State University campus houses an impressive collection of artwork from famous newspaper cartoonists, including the work of Ohio’s own Bill Watterson, creator of the beloved “Calvin and Hobbes.” New exhibits appear throughout the year so be sure to keep your eye on this one!

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – This world-renowned zoo is a wonderful place for the whole family to celebrate Grandparents Day. You can see and learn about a wide variety of animal life, visit amazing shows and exhibits, and have some terrific food!

