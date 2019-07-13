Happy National French Fry Day!

Saturday, July 13 is National French Fry Day, a time to appreciate the thing of beauty that is the french fry.

The origins of the fry are lost to history.

Some say the dish came to Europe from South America along with the potato.

But Belgium and France both claim to be the first to slice a potato and fry it in oil.

No matter who invented it, Americans have embraced the fry whole-heartedly.



We eat on average 30 pounds of fries every year.

Sometimes we want them curly or crinkle cut. Sometimes we want them sprinkled with spices or loaded down with extras.

However you like your fries, be sure to celebrate National French Fy Day with a serving of your own!

GREAT DEALS ON FRENCH FRIES

Here’s where you can get free fries or great deals on fries:

Applebee’s: For a limited time, get all-you-can-eat Riblets, Chicken Tenders & Shrimp, including fries, for $14.99.

Burger King: Get a large French fries order for $1 Saturday through Mobile Order & Pay on the BK app.

IHOP: For a limited time, the chain’s Classic Steakburgers come with unlimited fries.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s is offering a free medium fries with any purchase when you order from Uber Eats.