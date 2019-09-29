Happy National Coffee Day! Here’s where to get free, sweet deals on coffee around Central Ohio

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: A view of a cup of coffee from the Etihad Airways bar in the Etihad Airways lounge – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows – Day 5 on September 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Don’t feel bad about enjoying that second or third cup of coffee this Sunday.

Just say you’re celebrating an unofficial national holiday.

September 29th is National Coffee Day.

It was first cultivated and brewed in what is now Ethiopia.

The earliest references to a coffee-like drink there are found in Arabic scientific documents dating back to around 900 A-D.

Yemeni monks brought the drink to the middle east and then Europe.

Traditionally, coffee seeds were roasted then brewed to drink.

That’s pretty much like how we prepare it today.

FREEBIES AND DISCOUNTS

Here’s where you can get a free or discounted cup of coffee on Sunday.

Barnes & Noble Café: Get one free hot or iced tall coffee when you purchase something from the bake case.

Happy National Coffee Day! Happy #NationalCoffeeDay! ☕️ Get a free tall hot or iced coffee from the #BNCafe with your purchase of any bake case item! Limit 1 per customer, today only. Ask a bookseller for details: http://spr.ly/618318jD7 Posted by Barnes & Noble on Sunday, September 29, 2019

Biggby Coffee: Get a cup of free hot brewed coffee up to 24 ounces all day. Limit one per person.

Today is National Coffee Day and we're ready to party!! Stop by any participating BIGGBY® COFFEE location and receive a FREE brewed coffee up to 24 oz all day! pic.twitter.com/qGblj9EkMe — BIGGBY® COFFEE (@BIGGBYCOFFEE) September 29, 2019

7-Eleven: Rewards members can get any size coffee for $1

Caribou Coffee: Get a medium hot coffee for $1, a medium Cold Press Black for $2, or a Nitro Black for $3.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Get a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee when you spend $2 or more on a bakery or food item.

Happy National Coffee Day! It's our favorite day of the year and we're celebrating by giving away free iced or hot… Posted by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on Friday, September 29, 2017

Corner Bakery: Get any size brewed coffee or cold brew for free at participating locations from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

To celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, we’re giving away FREE COFFEE with any purchase 9/29-10/1. This offer includes hand-brewed coffee or Cold Brew ☕️. See you there 🖐. Click to view offer details and participating locations: https://t.co/ijXdE5kTVT pic.twitter.com/F76EaNLOxo — Corner Bakery Cafe (@CornerBakery) September 29, 2019

Cumberland Farms: Text FREECOFFEE to 64827 to receive a mobile coupon for a free any size hot or iced coffee on Sept. 29.

National Coffee Day Celebrate National Coffee Day with us! Text "FREECOFFEE" to 64827 from your smartphone for a free hot or iced coffee, any size. Offer valid today only. Limit one coffee per person. Posted by Cumberland Farms on Friday, September 27, 2019

Dunkin’: Buy one cup of hot coffee and get another for free.

Whether you take it light and sweet or dark and bold buy one hot coffee, get another hot coffee free, today, National Coffee Day, 9.29.19. .Of equal or lesser value. Participation may vary. Posted by Dunkin' on Sunday, September 29, 2019

Krispy Kreme: Get a free cup of coffee and a free Original Glazed Doughnut at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

It’s National Coffee Day Today! 🙌☕ That means a FREE Original Glazed Doughnut & Coffee for all! So why not treat yourself? 🍩 Make sure to check participating shops and more info at https://bit.ly/2m4dgrX. Posted by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Sunday, September 29, 2019

Kolache Factory: Visit a location and get a free small cup of Katz coffee on Sunday, no purchase necessary. Limit one per customer.

🚨 NOT A DRILL, FOLKS! 🚨 National Coffee Day is only 2 days away! Be sure to stop in to any Kolache Factory location for… Posted by Kolache Factory on Friday, September 27, 2019

Peet’s Coffee: From Sept. 27 until Sept. 29, get 25% off beans at participating Peet’s coffeebars and 25% off all regular, non-subscription beans with promo code COFFEEDAY19 on the Peet’s Coffee website.

National Coffee Day is all weekend! Perk alert! #NationalCoffeeDay is lasting all weekend at Peet’s. Enjoy 25% off beans in-store and online, ALL weekend long. Hello: perfect blend. http://bit.ly/NationalCoffeeDay2019 Posted by Peet's Coffee on Friday, September 27, 2019

Pilot Flying J: Get a free cup of any size hot or cold coffee on National Coffee Day through the Pilot Flying J app.

Coffee Art – National Coffee Day We love pro drivers so much that we can't express it through words. Only art will do. (Oh, and a FREE iced or hot coffee for everyone in our app today!) #NationalCoffeeDay Posted by Pilot Flying J on Sunday, September 29, 2019

PJ’s Coffee: Grab a free 12-ounce Viennese Blend Coffee on Sunday. Hot coffee or cold brew.

Have coffee on us today! Our Viennese Blend features 100% Direct Trade coffee from Agua Fresca in Nicaragua and Finca… Posted by PJ's Coffee on Sunday, September 29, 2019

Wawa: One free cup of coffee through the rewards app.