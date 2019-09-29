Happy National Coffee Day! Here’s where to get free, sweet deals on coffee around Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Don’t feel bad about enjoying that second or third cup of coffee this Sunday.
Just say you’re celebrating an unofficial national holiday.
September 29th is National Coffee Day.
It was first cultivated and brewed in what is now Ethiopia.
The earliest references to a coffee-like drink there are found in Arabic scientific documents dating back to around 900 A-D.
Yemeni monks brought the drink to the middle east and then Europe.
Traditionally, coffee seeds were roasted then brewed to drink.
That’s pretty much like how we prepare it today.
FREEBIES AND DISCOUNTS
Here’s where you can get a free or discounted cup of coffee on Sunday.
Barnes & Noble Café: Get one free hot or iced tall coffee when you purchase something from the bake case.
Biggby Coffee: Get a cup of free hot brewed coffee up to 24 ounces all day. Limit one per person.
7-Eleven: Rewards members can get any size coffee for $1
Caribou Coffee: Get a medium hot coffee for $1, a medium Cold Press Black for $2, or a Nitro Black for $3.
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Get a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee when you spend $2 or more on a bakery or food item.
Corner Bakery: Get any size brewed coffee or cold brew for free at participating locations from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.
Cumberland Farms: Text FREECOFFEE to 64827 to receive a mobile coupon for a free any size hot or iced coffee on Sept. 29.
Dunkin’: Buy one cup of hot coffee and get another for free.
Krispy Kreme: Get a free cup of coffee and a free Original Glazed Doughnut at participating Krispy Kreme locations.
Kolache Factory: Visit a location and get a free small cup of Katz coffee on Sunday, no purchase necessary. Limit one per customer.
Peet’s Coffee: From Sept. 27 until Sept. 29, get 25% off beans at participating Peet’s coffeebars and 25% off all regular, non-subscription beans with promo code COFFEEDAY19 on the Peet’s Coffee website.
Pilot Flying J: Get a free cup of any size hot or cold coffee on National Coffee Day through the Pilot Flying J app.
PJ’s Coffee: Grab a free 12-ounce Viennese Blend Coffee on Sunday. Hot coffee or cold brew.
Wawa: One free cup of coffee through the rewards app.