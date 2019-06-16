Happy Father’s Day!

Treat your father and grandfather to breakfast, lunch and dinner at their favorite restaurant in central Ohio.

Here’s a list of some great places to dine and things to do to celebrate Father’s Day in the Columbus area.

Free admission for dad’s and granddad at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: All dads and grandpas get in free to the zoo when they are accompanied by at least one of their children or grandchildren.

Free admission to the Creekside Blues and Jazz Fest on Sunday from 11:30 am-12:30 pm with a donation of one non-perishable food item (per person) to benefit GRIN (Gahanna Residents in Need).

Free admission to the Columbus Museum of Art on Sunday.

Visit Carrabba’s through June 16, and when you buy $50 in gift cards you’ll get a free $10 bonus card.

Ruby Tuesday: Free $15 bonus card when you purchase $50 in gift cards

Red Lobster: For every $75 spent on gift cards, in-restaurant or online, you’ll receive two bonus gifts in return – good for $10 off or a free appetizer – which are valid on future visits between July-September.