Habitat for Humanity helps 1,000th family in central Ohio

COLUBMUS (WCMH) – A central Ohio family is starting a new chapter as Habitat for Humanity gave them the keys to their new home.

President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Mid-Ohio E.J. Thomas said this weekend is extra special.

Saturday marked the 1,000th family the organization has served in the past 37 years of hard work to provide affordable housing across the region.

“All of our families are coming from substandard housing, so to find a place where they have safe, decent, and affordable accommodations that belong to them is really the culmination of the dream,” Thomas said.

Thomas added he is hopeful to help another 1,000 families in the near future.