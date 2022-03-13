An Alberta clipper crossing the Great Lakes brushed Ohio with midday clouds and a few flurries. A gusty southwest wind will boost temperatures into the low 40s, but it will feel much chillier with a subfreezing wind chill. High pressure in the Southeast will glide toward the Atlantic Coast, drawing warmer air northward to start the workweek.

Highs will start off in the 50s Monday with sunshine. Clouds will increase Tuesday with a storm passing well to the south and a weak cold front arriving from the northwest. No rain is expected in Ohio.

Sunshine returns midweek, when temperatures will warm well into the 60s. The next opportunity for rain will occur Friday with a a system coming out of the Plains into the Southern states, followed by chilly weather next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny, windy. High 43

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low 31

Monday: More sunshine., milder. High 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, shower. High 61 (39)

Wednesday: More sunshine. High 65 (42)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 69 (46)

Friday: Showers. High 65 (49)

Saturday: Early showers, breezy, clearing. High 54 (42)