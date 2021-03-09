Gunshot fired into Bishop Hartley High School

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Fifty-nine students and two teachers were inside the gymnasium of an east Columbus school when a single gunshot came through the wall Tuesday morning.

According to Columbus Police, at approximately 8:49 a.m., the students were taking a test inside the Bishop Hartley High School gymnasium in the northwest corner of the school near the softball field.

As the test was being administered, a single gunshot came through the wall and hit a metal beam inside the gym, police said.

No one was injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4189.

