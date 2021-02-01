Kids died in record numbers in Columbus in 2020 — but not from COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five times the number of children were shot in Columbus in 2020 compared against 2019, according to statistics from the Ohio Department of Health.

In Franklin County, residents ages 0-17 had four deaths by discharge of firearms in 2019, according to a department spokesperson at Columbus Public Health, drawing on Ohio Department of Health statistics.

In 2020, that number increased to 20, according to records compiled from death certificates filed with ODH.

At Nationwide Children’s Hospital, they admitted 23 gun shot wound patients in 2019.

This number more than doubled to 51 gun shot wound admissions for children in 2020.