Guidelines released for use of CBD for arthritis relief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Arthritis Foundation is aware of the growing popularity and availability of CBD-based products.

As the largest organization representing the voice and needs of people with arthritis, the Arthritis Foundation has always welcomed new treatment options because no single drug, supplement or therapy works for everyone.



In July 2019 the Arthritis Foundation surveyed 2,600 people across the country with arthritis and that survey showed significant use of and interest in CBD for pain management.



Since then the Arthritis Foundation released the following guidelines to help people with arthritis using CBS products to treat their pain.

CBD may help with arthritis-related symptoms, such as pain, insomnia and anxiety, but there have been no rigorous clinical studies in people with arthritis to confirm this. While no major safety issues have been found with CBD when taken in moderate doses, potential drug interactions have been identified

CBD should never be used to replace disease-modifying drugs that help prevent permanent joint damage in inflammatory types of arthritis.

CBD use should be discussed with your doctor in advance, with follow-up evaluations every three months or so, as would be done for any new treatment. There are no established clinical guidelines to inform usage. Experts recommend starting with a low dose, and if relief is inadequate, increase in small increments weekly.

Buy from a reputable company that has each batch tested for purity, potency and safety by an independent laboratory and provides a certificate of analysis.

Don’t vape CBD due to the uncertainty and lack of regulation around the product

For people with arthritis who want to track how the disease impact their life and would like to share that with the Arthritis Foundation, there is a survey you can take to help the foundation figure out how to best educate other with arthritis about issue that may come up.