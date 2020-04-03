Grove City woman who lost her brother and parents to COVID-19 speaks with NBC4

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Wednesday, NBC4 shared the story of Kelly Conkey Billups, the Grove City woman who lost three family members in a matter of days.

Her brother, 51-year-old David Conkey, died Sunday in Mahoning County after testing positive a couple of weeks ago.

Lou and Judy Conkey, Kelly and David’s parents, both died at Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital. Lou, 77, and Judy, 75, both tested positive. All three had underlying health conditions.

Now, Kelly’s husband, Don Billups, is on a ventilator and in critical condition at Mount Carmel Grove City. Billups initially tested negative for COVID-19. But Kelly says doctors suspect it was a false negative and they are awaiting results of a second test.

Kelly spoke with NBC4’s Colleen Marshall, which you can watch in the video piece above.

Kelly is a realtor in Grove City and some of her fellow realtors have started a GoFundMe page to provide financial support for the funerals.

