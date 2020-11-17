Grove City restaurant back in business after pandemic, fire

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been a long seven months for a Grove City restaurant.

First, the pandemic hit. Then, one early April morning, a fire destroyed everything inside.

Now, Blu Willy’s is back open, holding its first night back in business Monday.

The staff said between getting all the permits and getting work done inside, reopening during a pandemic was a challenge, but they said it was well worth it and they’re excited they made it to reopening night.

Food is sizzling and orders are once again being filled at Blu Willy’s.

“We’ve been pretty busy today,” said employee Skylar McElwain.

Blu Willy’s sits along Broadway in downtown Grove City. He said the beer and burger joint was his uncle’s dream, but that dream became a nightmare. First, the pandemic slowed business down, and then the fire in April, which ruined everything inside.

“Really hard to look at the pictures and just see something we’d all worked so hard to get to and something we all cared so much about just be destroyed,” McElwain said.

But the owners were determined to bring the dream back, with rebuilding getting underway, and all of it leading to Monday.

“It’s incredible just looking inside and seeing how it’s all back,” McElwain said. “It’s nice to be back.

The new bar sits empty for now with the hope it’s full again one day soon.

“We got our loyal customers that as soon as we open for indoor, they’re coming in to eat with us, so yeah, it’s nice to see the community support,” McElwain said.

Blu Willy’s is only open for takeout now. They’re waiting on what Gov. Mike DeWine says and when the do reopen indoor seating, there will be dividers for social distancing.