GROVE CITY (WCMH) — Cancer survivors and their families, friends and caregivers are out raising funds and awareness at the annual Relay for Life in Grove City Saturday.

The event kicked off at 3 p.m. and will end at 11 p.m.

It is all taking place at Fryer Park on Orders Road.

The evening will be full of games and events, all while raising money for the American Cancer Society.