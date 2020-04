GROVE CITY (WCMH) — Grove City Police are searching for 16-year-old Landen Lauderdale, a missing and endangered runaway.

Luaderdale left his Grove City residence on April 1 to go to work but never arrived at work. Lauderdale texted his grandmother saying he had a lot going on right now but that he is safe with friends. His grandmother has not heard from him since that text.

If you have any information on Lauderdale’s whereabouts, please call the Grove City Police.