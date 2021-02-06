Grove City couple sentenced after conviction on 17 animal cruelty charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Grove City couple has been sentenced to five years of probation after being convicted of animal cruelty charges stemming from an animal hoarding situation at their home and pet shop discovered in 2019.

Douglas and Britny DeVaul were convicted of 17 out of 20 counts of animal cruelty, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to Columbus Humane, which assisted in the investigation.

The DeVaul’s are also required to pay $16,000 in fines to Columbus Humane. They are also forbidden from breeding and/or brokering any animals, according to Columbus Humane.

In August 2019, nearly 300 animals were seized the DeVaul’s property and pet shop.

Inside the house, investigators found dozens of dogs, cats, reptiles and skunks.

Outside, they found even more dogs, birds, and various livestock.

Most of the animals did not have access to fresh water or proper food, according to court documents.

Some were suffering from untreated health problems and various diseases like Parvo and parasites.

Humane Society agents said animals were being kept in stacked cages on the first floor of the couple’s home, with as many as five dogs to a cage.