Grim milestone: CPD responds to city’s 50th homicide for 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are working their 50th homicide case of the year after a man called about a suspicious vehicle that wouldn’t move.

The caller said they approached the vehicle and asked the driver vacate the area, but got no response, prompting the call to police.

The vehicle was parked in the alley in the area of 1300 Republic Avenue when police arrived around 3 a.m. Sunday.

When they opened the vehicle’s door, they found the driver was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was not breathing and medics pronounced him dead at 3:22 a.m.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CPD Homicide at 614-645-4730.