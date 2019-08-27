Greater one-horned rhino calf born at The Wilds

CUMBERLAND, OH (WCMH) — The Wilds conservation center has announced the birth of a greater one-horned rhinoceros.

According to a release, the female calf was born August 24, and is receiving excellent care from her mother, Sanya. Both are doing great and have been bonding in a pasture on The Wilds property.

The Animal Management team has been monitoring the pair closely and has not needed to provide any immediate assistance as Sanya is an experienced mother and the calf appears to be strong and healthy.

This is the eighth greater one-horned rhino born at The Wilds and is a significant achievement as the species nearly went extinct during the 20th century.











This Sanya’s fifth calf she has given birth to since arriving at The Wilds in 2004. The calf’s father, Jahi, arrived at The Wild’s in 2017. This newborn is Jahi’s first offspring.

“We are thrilled to welcome this little rhinoceros into our Wilds family! Every rhinoceros is important to the survival of their species. While there has been some success in rhinoceros conservation recently, unfortunately, there are still threats to all rhino species. They are being poached for their horn, even though it is made only of keratin— the equivalent of fingernails—and they are facing habitat destruction in their native ranges. We are proud to be able to contribute to rhino conservation by welcoming this incredible new arrival, as the calf represents hope for future generations of greater one-horned rhinos,” stated Dr. Jan Ramer, vice president of The Wilds.

The new calf may be visible to guests during either an Open-Air Safari or Wildside Tour. The Wilds is currently open daily through September and then weekends only in October.