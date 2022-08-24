Mainly sunny skies will under a broad area of high pressure will continue through Thursday, with seasonally warm temperatures in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine. The humidity has been in the pleasant range but will gradually increase toward the end of the week.

A weak cold front will cross the state early Friday, triggering a few stray showers or storms into the afternoon. Behind the front, the air will become a little less humid, paving the way for a nice late August weekend with mainly sunny skies.

High pressure will build across the Great Lakes to the Northeast this weekend, bringing mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, with increasing humidity on Sunday. The next chance for showers and storms will arrive on Monday and Tuesday with a cold front.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 84

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 63

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 86 (66)

Friday: Partly cloudy, shower possible. High 84 (65)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 86 (65)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 86 (66)

Monday: Partly sunny, pop-up storms. High 87 (70)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, shower. High 85 (71)