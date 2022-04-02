Clouds will build ahead of a small system that will bring light rain showers early tonight, tapering off after midnight. Temperatures will top out near 50, and fall back to the upper 30s at daybreak under cloudy skies.

The clouds will linger Sunday, but some sunshine should return by the end of the day. Highs will edge into the low 50s. Clouds will increase Sunday night, with a few showers toward morning.

The next fast-moving system will move across Ohio Monday and bring off-and-on light showers. Little temperature change is expected, as afternoon readings again only reach the low 50s with gray skies.

A separate storm system moving through the Southern states will trigger showers Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Southerly winds will boost temperatures back into the 60s. A cold front will cross the state early Thursday, with showers ending, followed by cooler temperatures late in the week into the weekend

Forecast.

Saturday: Clouds increase. High 51

Tonight: Few showers. Low 37

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 52

Monday: Mostly cloudy, light showers. High 52 (38)

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers p.m. High 63 (41)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder, showers. High 68 (50)

Thursday: Shower early, some sun. High 60 (45)

Friday: Cloudy, cooler, showers. High 48 (38)