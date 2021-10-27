Clouds moved in after a chilly start that brought our first frost in the colder rural areas Wednesday morning.

An area of high pressure will push against clouds arriving from the east surrounding a large coastal storm, with more sunshine in southwest Ohio and cloudier conditions farther east. The weather will remain dry until a wet weather system approaches later in the day.

Temperatures will remain rather chilly through the weekend, especially with persistent clouds and occasional rain late Thursday through Saturday. Wet conditions will impact trick-or-treating over the southwest half of central Ohio Thursday evening, with sprinkles moving into the Columbus area by sunset.

With low pressure spinning over the Ohio Valley Friday and early Saturday will keep conditions wet and unsettled, before shifting east on Sunday, with some clearing.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, peeks of sun, chilly. High 55

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 48

Thursday: Cloudy increase, evening showers. High 64

Friday: Some showers, cool. High 55 (52)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles. High 56 (49)

Sunday: Some sun, cool. High 60 (46)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 56 (42)

Tuesday: Clouds increase. High 55 (41)