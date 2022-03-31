Low clouds will linger behind a cold front, as winds slowly subside though still quite gusty at times. Temperatures will fall into the 40s this evening, with isolated showers developing as a disturbance aloft moves across the region.

As colder air settles into Ohio overnight, rain showers will become more widespread, mixing with wet snowflakes toward daybreak, with readings dipping into the mid-30s.

Morning rain and snow showers Friday will give way to some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon, but temperatures will only reach the mid-40s. Skies will gradually clear Friday night, sending readings down to near 30 Saturday morning.

Cool weather will return for the first weekend of April. High temperatures will top out in the low 50s. Skies will turn cloudy Saturday afternoon, with showers arriving later in the day ahead of a weak disturbance that will keep light rain in the forecast Saturday night.

Clouds will break on Sunday, as high pressure arrives. Temperatures will top out in the low 50s. Mild weather returns next week, but so does the rain Monday night and Tuesday with the next spring storm.

Forecast

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy, cooler. Near 50

Tonight: Cloudy, chilly, showers return. Low 35

Friday: Morning showers/flurries, partial clearing p.m. High 44

Saturday: Clouds increase, showers later. High 53 (31)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 54 (38)

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, rain at night. High 57 (37)

Tuesday: Showers, mild. High 62 (43)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 68 (50)