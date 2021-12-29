Our unseasonably mild December pattern will continue through the final days of 2021 before a change occurs over New Year’s weekend.

We will have a lull between systems, with gray skies and patchy fog. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper 40s. Another batch of showers will arrive this evening and linger into early Thursday morning with a weak system. Expect clouds to linger again tomorrow, with temperatures around 50 degrees in the afternoon, more than 10 degrees above average.

New Year’s Eve will again be overcast, with showers developing later in the evening becoming a steady rain after midnight, as temperatures rise into the balmy mid-50s.

A potent storm will develop in the southern Plains and move rapidly northeast Saturday, bringing periods of rain and very mild temperatures near 60 degrees. Behind the storm, colder air will finally be drawn into Ohio Saturday night, triggering rain changing to snow showers, as temperatures fall back into the 30s on Sunday. Early next week will be seasonally chilly and dry.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Gray day, sprinkles late. High 48

Tonight: Showers, mild. Low 42

Thursday: Damp a.m., mostly cloudy. High 50

Friday: Cloudy, evening showers. High 54 (41)

New Year’s Day: Rainy day. High 59 (51)

Sunday: Rain/snow showers, brisk, cold. High 37 (34)

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 35 (21)

Tuesday: Sunshine. High 41 (23)