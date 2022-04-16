GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A pair of students at Granville High School are putting together a massive effort to provide relief to thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

Both Zoe Knobeloch and Wyatt Malishenko said they didn’t want to let their ages stop them from making a difference.

Knobeloch and Malishenko have been friends almost their entire lives, and both have Ukrainian roots, which is why after seeing the atrocities of the Russian invasion, they decided to create donation drop off boxes around their community.

Starting with a few at their school, along with others at the local grocer store, and around town. These donations will be sent overseas thanks to help from local efforts such as Grace Evangelical Church in Grove City.

“We are looking for hygiene items, toiletries, non-perishable food items like canned goods, and most importantly, medical supplies for anyone who’s been injured in the war,” Knobeloch said.

“I think it’s part of the nation identity to, you know, take action and, you know, take care of the land in which you come from,” Malishenko added.

The donation drive starts on April 26 and will continue until mid-May. Their goal is to raise more than $5,000 worth of supplies.