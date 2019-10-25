Grandview Heights nuisance property with 22 complaints in 2 years boarded up

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — A home known to neighbors as a trouble spot in Grandview Heights is now boarded up.

A judge ordered the preliminary injunction on the Broadview Avenue home this week. According to Grandview Heights Police, they’ve been called there about 22 times in the past two years.

According to the court order, arrests date back to 2003. Some neighbors say the problems have been happening before that. Police say they’ve been called there for narcotics possession, trafficking, fatal and non-fatal overdoses, warrant arrests, domestic violence, a burglary at a neighbor’s when the suspect used drugs at the beforehand at the defendant’s home, and more.

“Just a lot of in and out and it’s definitely caused a lot of attention over the years,” said Lindsey Swihart, who grew up in the area. “It’s been rumored and happening for years now.”

NBC4 was unable to get in touch with the homeowner. According to the city attorney, first responders have tried numerous times to get help to the people who lived at the house.

“This premises constitutes an imminent danger for those therein and for those around the premises,” Judge Stephanie Mingo wrote in the court order.



The next hearing in which a final decision regarding the home is scheduled for Nov 20.