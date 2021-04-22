Graeter’s gives out lactose-free ice cream scoops for Earth Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Graeter’s is celebrating earth day Thursday by giving away scoops of its new line of ice cream made without animal proteins.

The company says its Perfect Indulgence line of ice cream is still dairy, just animal free.

According to a Graeter’s release, “Rather than the traditional dairy from cows or other animals, these proteins come from a process utilizing micro-flora fermentation.”

The lactose-free flavors include Black Cherry Chocolate Chip, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Cookies & Cream.

Free scoops are available Thursday, April 22, at participating Graeter’s Scoop Shop locations.

