Gradual warmup, wintry mix early Sunday

An area of high pressure in southeastern Canada nudged will provide some sunshine to go with our chilly mid-December pattern. Temperatures will edge above freezing, before falling into the upper 20s tonight, with some high clouds moving back in.

Clouds will thicken Saturday in a mild southerly flow ahead of a cold front and low pressure in the Midwest advancing eastward. High temperatures will rise into the low 40s. Showers are likely later overnight, mixing with wet snow as colder air returns behind the front Sunday morning. A light accumulation is possible in the northern counties on grassy surfaces.

Next week will start off seasonably chilly. A clipper system will pass to the north Monday, keeping skies mostly cloudy, with some late day rain showers, mixing with snow Monday night before ending. High pressure will bring sunshine Tuesday.

A brisk southerly flow behind high pressure sliding off to the east midweek will raise temperatures to around 50 Wednesday, before a true arctic cold blast arrives on Christmas Eve, with rain ending as a period of light snow, providing a white Christmas in most of central Ohio.

Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, chilly. High 35

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 28

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, evening showers. High 42

Sunday: Early rain/snow showers. High 40 (34)

Monday: Cloudy, rain/mix late. High 42 (33)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 43 (32)

Wednesday: Clouds increase, breezy, mild. High 49 (34)

Christmas Eve: Brisk, turning colder. High 32 (28)

Christmas Day: Windy, cold, flurry. High 24 (16)