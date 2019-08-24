Governor signs executive order establishing internet monitoring center in effort to prevent school shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Earlier this week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order to create the Ohio School Safety Center within the Department of Public Safety.

The center will have seven workers who will monitor social media and the internet for threats to schools and report them so incidents like the shootings at Chardon and West Liberty-Salem will not happen again.

The Ohio School Safety Center is expected to be up and running Sunday.

“When you’re dealing with the security of your children and the safety of your kids, it’s always a work in progress,” DeWine said. “You can never be satisfied with where you are. You’re not as parents, you’re not as teachers, you’re not as administrators.”

The executive order follows the mass shooting in Dayton earlier this month and is part of DeWine’s “Strong Ohio” initiative.