COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced he will close all “illegal internet cafés.”

“Even if you think your internet café is legal, it’s closed as well,” DeWine said. “We’ve received complaints from local officials that we have people gathering there so I just want to make that very clear.”

DeWine viewing internet cafés as “illegal” is nothing new and can be traced back to his time as Ohio’s attorney general.