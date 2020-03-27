1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio will kick in much harder in two weeks, with up to 10k new cases daily at peak Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,137 COVID-19 cases confirmed, 19 deaths House passes $2.2T rescue package, rushes to Trump

Governor Mike DeWine signs coronavirus relief bill

News
Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Friday’s press conference, Governor Mike DeWine signed Ohio’s first major legislative response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the most significant changes included in the bill:

In Toledo, the county health department has closed temporarily and won’t re-open until early next week after two employees tested positive for the virus.

So far, at least 19 deaths in Ohio have been linked to the outbreak. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools