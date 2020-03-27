Governor Mike DeWine signs coronavirus relief bill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Friday’s press conference, Governor Mike DeWine signed Ohio’s first major legislative response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the most significant changes included in the bill:

Eliminates mandatory state testing for schools this year

Allows mail-in voting for the postponed primary through April 28

Postpones next week’s State of the State address

Extends the tax deadline to July 15

Extends the professional licensing of nurses

In Toledo, the county health department has closed temporarily and won’t re-open until early next week after two employees tested positive for the virus.

So far, at least 19 deaths in Ohio have been linked to the outbreak.