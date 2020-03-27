Governor Mike DeWine signs coronavirus relief bill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Friday’s press conference, Governor Mike DeWine signed Ohio’s first major legislative response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some of the most significant changes included in the bill:
- Eliminates mandatory state testing for schools this year
- Allows mail-in voting for the postponed primary through April 28
- Postpones next week’s State of the State address
- Extends the tax deadline to July 15
- Extends the professional licensing of nurses
In Toledo, the county health department has closed temporarily and won’t re-open until early next week after two employees tested positive for the virus.
So far, at least 19 deaths in Ohio have been linked to the outbreak.