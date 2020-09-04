Governor Mike Dewine orders U.S. and Ohio flags lowered to honor Cleveland detective

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) –Flags in Ohio will be lowered to honor the fallen Cleveland police detective.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered for all U.S. and Ohio flags to be lowered in honor of the fallen Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of detective Skernivitz’s funeral.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.