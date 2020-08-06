Governor DeWine’s colleagues react to his coronavirus diagnosis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Thursday Governor Mike DeWine tested positive for the coronavirus on his way to meet President Donald Trump in Cleveland.

After the result became public, well wishes poured in for the leader of the state from lawmakers on every level.

Jane and I were saddened to hear that Governor DeWine tested positive for COVID-19. We are hopeful that he will continue to have no symptoms and send our best wishes for a speedy recovery. I spoke with him yesterday about the ongoing COVID-19 response at the federal and state level and I’m certain he’ll continue to lead a strong and safe reopening of Ohio while following the proper protocols and quarantining at home in Cedarville. I hope everyone will support his recovery by continuing to do their part to slow the spread by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. I will continue to work closely with him to support our health care system, our schools, our local governments, our employers, and all Ohio families during the ongoing pandemic.” Senator (R-Ohio) Rob Portman

At the Statehouse, messages of support came from both sides of the aisle of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Senate President Larry Obhof tweeted “Best wishes to @MikeDeWine for a speedy recovery.”

Minority Leader Kenny Yuko also tweeted out his support for Gov. DeWine.

In the House of Representatives, messages of support were mixed with questions of how Governor DeWine received results so quickly and why other Ohioans can’t have the same thing.

“I wish everybody had access to rapid testing and getting results like the governor,” said Rep. Erica Crawley, (D) Columbus. “I wish I had that. I know people who had to wait 38 days for the results, 13 days, or just the next day.”

DeWine’s critics have also weighed in, including Rep. Nino Vitale (R) who has historically questioned Governor DeWine’s orders.

“While I certainly wish no ill will nor poor health on the governor, I think the question must be asked. Has he not been wearing his mask, or do masks not stop the spread?” Vitale wrote on Facebook.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who was in the same room as Governor DeWine on Tuesday for the coronavirus briefing, tested negative on Thursday.