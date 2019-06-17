Governor DeWine to announce new ‘time-saving’ system at BMV

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If the thought of waiting at the BMV fills you with dread, help could be on the way.

At 10 a.m. Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charles Norman will demonstrate a new pilot program to improve customer service for drivers who need to renew their licenses, register their vehicles, or access other BMV services.

DeWine’s office says the new system aligns with an overall effort by the administration to make government more efficient.

