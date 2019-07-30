Governor DeWine signs bill allowing hemp and CBD products in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine has signed Senate Bill 57, which legalizes hemp and CBD products in Ohio.

The bill allows Ohio farmers and university researchers to grow industrial hemp and legalizes the sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol oil, or CBD

Federal legislation last year removed hemp from the list of federally controlled substances and now treats the low-THC version of the cannabis plant like other agricultural crops. But existing Ohio law doesn’t differentiate between marijuana and hemp.

The newly passed Ohio legislation would allow for cultivation of hemp as long as it contains less than 0.3% THC, the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high. It would be regulated by the state.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that it has now created a hemp program and plans to have farmers license and able to plant the crop by spring of 2020.