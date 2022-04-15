COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday afternoon that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 by his personal physician.

Gov. DeWine has been experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, head ache, body aches, and a sore throat, according to a media release from the governor’s office.

Early this evening, Gov. DeWine received a monoclonal antibody treatment. To follow CDC COVID-19 diagnosis protocol, he is in quarantine. However, First Lady Fran DeWine is experiencing no symptoms and has tested negative, the media release said.

Both Gov. DeWine and Mrs. DeWine are fully vaccinated, each having received the two-dose vaccination and a booster shot, the release concluded.