Governor DeWine orders U.S. flags lowered to honor 9/11 victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Governor DeWine ordered all U.S. flags to be lowered in order to honor the 9/11 victims.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says all U.S. and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff throughout the state on Patriot Day.
According to the governor, the order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Friday, September 11.
Governor DeWine asks all Ohioans to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. on Friday, which is the time that the hijacked plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.