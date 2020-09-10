Governor DeWine orders U.S. flags lowered to honor 9/11 victims

FILE – In this Sept. 2017 file photo, a flag is waved outside the White House, in Washington. The Trump administration is coming out with new visa restrictions aimed at restricting a practice known as “birth tourism.” That refers to cases when women travel to the United States to give birth so their children can have U.S. citizenship. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Governor DeWine ordered all U.S. flags to be lowered in order to honor the 9/11 victims.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says all U.S. and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff throughout the state on Patriot Day.

According to the governor, the order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Friday, September 11.

Governor DeWine asks all Ohioans to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. on Friday, which is the time that the hijacked plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.