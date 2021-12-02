COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Governor Mike DeWine is sharing his thoughts following the arrest of the former Franklin County deputy.

Governor DeWine spoke briefly with NBC 4 in general terms about former deputy Jason Meade’s arrest.

“I don’t have any reaction to it at all. I mean the process has to take place and that’s what you’re seeing,” said DeWine.

Gov. DeWine previously served as the Ohio Attorney General for eight years from 2011 to 2019.

When asked to comment on Meade’s arrest he spoke predominately about the legal process and its importance.

Charges against Meade come nearly a year since Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by the former deputy. When asked about building trust between law enforcement and the community — particularly with the timeline of the charges, the governor focused on the process.

“People need to have confidence in that process. So, when people see something happen, they get to follow that and in this country, we believe in the rule of law and that’s what we’re looking at.”

Meade is scheduled to be in court Friday afternoon. His arraignment will be held at the Franklin County Courthouse.