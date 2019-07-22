Governor DeWine declares state of emergency over roads damaged by excess rainfall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in 63 Ohio counties where severe weather caused serious highway damage in June.

DeWine says roadways in the affected counties sustained damage to roads and bridges from significant rainfall in June. DeWine’s office says the damage was caused by thoroughly saturated ground.

Some roadways still have lane restrictions or are closed completely.

“Continued heavy rains on top of the saturated ground and flash flooding caused significant damage to roads all over the state,” said Governor DeWine. “This emergency proclamation will allow the Ohio Department of Transportation and local governments to access federal emergency relief funds that are needed to help fix road damage caused by these weather events.”

Counties included in today’s proclamation are: Adams, Ashland, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Butler, Carroll, Clermont, Clinton, Columbiana, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Erie, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Gallia, Geauga, Greene, Guernsey, Hamilton, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Huron, Jackson, Jefferson, Knox, Lake, Lawrence, Licking, Lorain, Madison, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Portage, Preble, Richland, Ross, Scioto, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Union, Vinton, Warren, Washington, and Wayne.