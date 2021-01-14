Governor DeWine closes state-managed buildings for a week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – All state-managed buildings Downtown will be closed next week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

In the interest of public safety, the @OhioStatehouse will be closed this coming Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. All state office buildings in downtown Columbus will be closed on these days as well. Personnel will work from home or other alternate work locations. pic.twitter.com/sEFCZLkeTr — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 14, 2021

The governor said he’s preparing for potential protests Downtown. The following buildings are affected:

Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts, 77 S. High Street

James A. Rhodes State Office Tower, 30 E. Broad Street

25 S. Front Street

246 N. High Street

35 E. Chestnut Street

William Green Building, 30 W. Spring Street

These buildings will be closed from Sunday, Jan. 17 through Wednesday, Jan. 20. They will re-open on Thursday, 21.