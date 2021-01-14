Governor DeWine closes state-managed buildings for a week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – All state-managed buildings Downtown will be closed next week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.
The governor said he’s preparing for potential protests Downtown. The following buildings are affected:
- Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts, 77 S. High Street
- James A. Rhodes State Office Tower, 30 E. Broad Street
- 25 S. Front Street
- 246 N. High Street
- 35 E. Chestnut Street
- William Green Building, 30 W. Spring Street
These buildings will be closed from Sunday, Jan. 17 through Wednesday, Jan. 20. They will re-open on Thursday, 21.