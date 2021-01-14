Governor DeWine closes state-managed buildings for a week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – All state-managed buildings Downtown will be closed next week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

The governor said he’s preparing for potential protests Downtown. The following buildings are affected:

  • Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts, 77 S. High Street
  • James A. Rhodes State Office Tower, 30 E. Broad Street
  • 25 S. Front Street
  • 246 N. High Street
  • 35 E. Chestnut Street
  • William Green Building, 30 W. Spring Street

These buildings will be closed from Sunday, Jan. 17 through Wednesday, Jan. 20. They will re-open on Thursday, 21. 

