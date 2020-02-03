Governor DeWine awards more than $2 million to local drug task forces

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Governor Mike DeWine announced today he’s awarding more than $2 million in grant funding to support local drug task forces.

According to the governor, the goal is to enhance their role in substance use awareness, prevention, and recovery.

The grants will come from the RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund and be provided to 27 existing drug task forces.

DeWine said the initiative is an effort to identify and catch high-level drug traffickers,

“Ohio’s task force officers work day and night to identify and arrest the drug traffickers who are fueling addiction. These grants will help local authorities continue this important work, as well as expand law enforcement’s role in preventing substance abuse through prevention, education, and proactive outreach,” said Governor DeWine

The RecoveryOhio initiative was created to increase mental health and substance abuse awareness. And assist those who need help or treatment.

The initiative will also implement a drug education program in schools according to grade levels.

For more information, please visit the Ohio Governor’s page.