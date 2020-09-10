Governor DeWine asks Ohioans to get flu vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine asks all Ohioans to get their annual flu vaccine

The Center for Disease Control says anyone who’s six months and older should be vaccinated, including pregnant women.

“Flu season will be upon us certainly very soon and anyone can get vaccinated against the flu. Anyone who can, should do so,” said Governor DeWine during the coronavirus press conference on Thursday.

This advisory is extremely important for young children, the elderly, and people chronic illness to prevent complications of the flu, according to Governor DeWine.

“We’re concerned with Ohioans who get both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. Doctors say this can be very, very dangerous,” said the Ohio governor.

Before ending his speech, the governor and his wife received flu vaccinations by their primary care doctor.

For more information on flu vaccines, visit the CDC. Individuals without a primary doctor may still be vaccinated by visiting vaccinefinder.org. Elderly residents can call an ‘Area Agency on Aging’ in their location for vaccine assistance.