Governor DeWine announces launch of top jobs list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday the launch of Ohio’s “Top Jobs List.” The list combines Ohio’s in-demand jobs and newly created critical jobs into one list of prioritized job sectors.

The update aims to prioritize current economic needs with the health and well-being of Ohioans through Ohio’s Top Jobs List. This resource includes both In-Demand Jobs and Critical Jobs.

“Ohio’s Top Jobs are critical to the long-term health and well-being of our state, our communities, and our families,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “These are also positions that are available now. We’re looking for Ohioans who want to serve their communities as early childhood educators, first responders, and health care providers.”

Critical Jobs are identified through the help of experts and stakeholders in eight career clusters. Critical Jobs were created in collaboration with the Governor’s Children’s Initiative, RecoveryOhio, and the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation.

The eight career clusters include:

Children & Community Health

Early Childhood Education

First Responders

Lead Abatement

Mental & Behavioral Health

Nursing

Physicians

Wellness Research & Technology

“Ohio is full of opportunity for anyone looking to expand their skills and break into a new career,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. “Ohio’s Top Jobs List is a resource to help young people and those exploring their career options sort through growing industries that need to fill new, open positions as well as critical occupations.”

In addition to creating the Top Jobs List, Governor DeWine announced the new career pathways feature on TopJobs.Ohio.gov. Career pathways illustrate the progress Ohioans can make within the career clusters in which Critical Jobs are organized.

Whereas the Top Jobs List showcases details on the progress one can have within a position, such as the growth from a starting wage to a median wage, the new career pathways feature provides information on the skills and education needed for Ohioans to advance to the next level of their chosen career pathway.

In 2019, Lt. Governor Husted announced the launch of TopJobs.Ohio.gov, Ohio’s new tool that transitioned the once static In-Demand Jobs List into an interactive tool to help guide the educational choices of students, educators, and workers.

Ohio’s Top Jobs List plays an important function as it directs 85 percent of federal job training funds offered through OhioMeansJobs Centers.

Both the list and the career pathway feature are available at TopJobs.Ohio.gov.