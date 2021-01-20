Gov. DeWine vows to find common ground with new administration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — At Wednesday’s inauguration, Joe Biden said he will be a president for all Americans, whether they voted for him or not. He pledged to work with all governors and treat the states fairly, whether they’re red or blue.

And although Ohio Governor Mike DeWine backed President Trump in November, he is a veteran politician who spent about two decades in the U.S. House and Senate. He knows how to reach across the aisle, and he says it’s time for the country to unite.

“We have to start pulling this country back together,” DeWine said. “We are a deeply divided country and it didn’t just come from Donald Trump; it’s something that’s been coming for a number of years and we have to work, all of us, and remind ourselves that we are Americans.”

DeWine supported Trump’s calls for election investigations before he finally acknowledged that Joe Biden won the presidency. Trump-loyalists called DeWine a turncoat and a RINO (Republican in Name Only). For his part, President Trump predicted DeWine will be challenged in the Republican Party primary.

“I faced primary opponents many, many times in the past,” DeWine said in response. “I assume I will have a primary opponent — I assume I will have a general election opponent — but you can’t let that dictate what you do.”

DeWine said he agrees with President Biden — that Americans have a common enemy, and it’s COVID, which remains at the top of the federal and state agendas.