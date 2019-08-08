Breaking News
Father accused of torturing his own children set to be arraigned in Franklin Co. Court
Gov. DeWine announces new mental health efforts to support children

Gov. DeWine to announce new mental health efforts to support children

DAYTON, OH (WCMH) – A new effort to help support children’s mental health will soon be in place in Ohio. 

Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association are planning to make the announcement about the new push Thursday morning at Dayton Children’s Hospital. NBC4 will be live streaming the event. It’s scheduled to start at 10am. 

According to his office, Governor DeWine will be joined by Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Dayton Children’s Hospital President and CEO Deborah Feldman.

The scheduled announcement comes just days after the mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District. On Tuesday Governor DeWine announced a 17 point proposal to address gun violence. Some of his plan includes improving mental health services for kids in Ohio. 

