Gov. DeWine pitches Ohio air base as Space Force headquarters

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives an update at MetroHealth Medical Center on the state’s preparedness and education efforts to limit the potential spread of a new virus which caused a disease called COVID-19, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is promoting Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton as the location for the new Space Force.

DeWine said Tuesday the base and the surrounding region would be “excellent hosts” for the U.S. Space Command headquarters. DeWine said the area is already home to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, among other centers.

DeWine sent a letter promoting Wright-Patt to the assistant secretary of the Air Force, endorsing a nomination by the mayor Beavercreek in suburban Dayton.

