Gov. DeWine orders Statehouse flags to half-staff in honor of Ohio soldier killed in training accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is ordering flags at the Ohio Statehouse and in Ashtabula County to be flown at half-staff to honor a soldier killed.

DeWine ordered the lowering of flags to honor Cpl. Thomas Walker, 22, of Conneaut, Ohio, who was one of three soldiers killed in a training accident, Sunday.

Soldiers were training in darkness when their armored vehicle fell from a bridge and landed upside down in water below, killing the three soldiers and injuring three others in Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of Cpl. Walker’s funeral.