Live Now
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day’s weekly news conference

Gov. DeWine orders Statehouse flags to half-staff in honor of Ohio soldier killed in training accident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is ordering flags at the Ohio Statehouse and in Ashtabula County to be flown at half-staff to honor a soldier killed.  

DeWine ordered the lowering of flags to honor Cpl. Thomas Walker, 22, of Conneaut, Ohio, who was one of three soldiers killed in a training accident, Sunday.  

Soldiers were training in darkness when their armored vehicle fell from a bridge and landed upside down in water below, killing the three soldiers and injuring three others in Fort Stewart, Georgia.  

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of Cpl. Walker’s funeral. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools