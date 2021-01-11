Gov. DeWine orders flags to half staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be flown at half staff. This will be to honor the U.S. Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood along with Capital Police officers and law enforcement across the country.

Sicknick was a Capitol Police Officer who died from injuries he sustained during the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Liebengood died while off duty this weekend, and no reason was given for his cause of death.

This order will take place on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio until sunset on Jan. 13, 2021. This is in conjunction with orders issued by President Trump today.

