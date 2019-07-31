Gov. DeWine orders flags at half-staff in honor of Ohio soldier killed in Afghanistan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that all Ohio and U.S. flags be lowered at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout Williams County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower until sunset on the day of the funeral of Private First Class Brandon J. Kreischer.

Kreischer, of Stryker, Ohio, was among two soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan on Monday. The other soldier killed has been identified as 24-year-old Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance of Chicago.

DeWine issued the following statement after learning of Kreischer’s death.

“Fran and I are extremely saddened to learn of Private First Class Kreischer’s death. He served honorably in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.” Gov. Mike DeWine

Kreischer and Nance died “as a result of wounds sustained in a combat-related incident” in Tarin Kowt, in southern Afghanistan, according to the Defense Department.

It is with great sadness that we must report PFC. Brandon J. Kreischer, a 2018 Graduate of Bryan High School and a… Posted by Williams County Veterans Memorial on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Pentagon spokesperson Jessica R. Maxwell says the incident is under investigation.

Both soldiers were assigned to the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Pfc. Brandon Kreischer

Spc. Michael Nance

U.S. officials said Monday that an Afghan soldier had shot and killed two American service members in Afghanistan.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record about details that had not yet been made public.