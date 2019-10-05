Gov. DeWine orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen firefighters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

In honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and in accordance with orders issued by the President of… Posted by Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday, October 5, 2019

The 38th annual service on Sunday will pay tribute to 92 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018 and 27 firefighters who died in the line of duty in previous years, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The service begins at 10 am at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland and is open to the public.

The names of the firefighters will be read, and their loved ones will receive an American flag that had been flown above the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol Dome.

The firefighters also will be remembered in a special Candlelight Service on Saturday, Oct, 5 at 6:30 p.m., where a bronze plaque bearing the names of the fallen will be officially added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The events are part of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, where the U.S. Fire Service gathers together to honor the lives of the fallen and to comfort their surviving family, friends and fellow firefighters.