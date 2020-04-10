Gov. DeWine lays out new measures to handle COVID-19 in prisons

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine said he has take more measures to ensure prisoners and those who work in prisons are as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whenever you have a congregate setting, we’re very, very worried about that,” DeWine said. “Once the virus gets in any kind of congregate setting, it’s very, very dangerous.”

He said all employees who come to work at prisons are having their temperature taken and are being sent home if they have a fever.

As a result, DeWine said they have ramped up efforts to track the virus inside prison populations.

“What we have done in the last few days is we are starting to surge in more testing,” he said. “We will be completely testing some of these prisons and every prisoner and that will help better determine who has it, who doesn’t have it, how to segregate them and how really to attack this.”

DeWine added this wide-spread testing will occur in any prison facility where there has already been a presence of the coronavirus. He said the state is also surging personal protective equipment inside the prisons as well.

“This is something I take very seriously,” DeWine said. “We have a responsibility to the employees, we have a responsibility to the prisoners who are in our care and we will do everything that we can to try and keep them safe.”