Gov. DeWine creates economic advisory board

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Thursday’s press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the creation of an economic advisory board.

“Just as we have looked to [medical] experts to help us through this crisis, we’re also looking to [economy] experts as we move forward,” Gov. DeWine said. “As we come out of this, we will focus on our economic recovery.”

Governor DeWine added he is doing this so that Ohio can take advantage of the opportunity to move forward once the peak of COVID-19 passes.

The governor said Frank Sullivan from RPM Internatioal Inc. will head the advisory board. RPM International Inc. is an American multinational company based in Medina, Ohio with subsidiaries that manufacture and market specialty coatings, sealants and building materials.

Gov. DeWine said a full list of the advisory board can be found here: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home.